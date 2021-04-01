Gandhi Medical College transfer row rests for now as medical education Vishwas Sarang steps in

BHOPAL: Controversy over transfers of HoDs in Gandhi Medical College, has boiled down for now following intervention of minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang into the matter. The minister has asked the doctors who had resigned protesting against transfers of two HoDs—Dr Sanjiv Gaur and Dr KK Kaware to continue with their duties.

The Medical Teachers Association talked to the minister, who is out of state, and the latter has asked the doctors not to resign randomly and continue with their duties peacefully till he arrives in Bhopal. Following the talk with the minister, teachers' association convinced the doctors who have withdrawn their resignation.

Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat confirmed that the doctors who had resigned have withdrawn their resignation.

Kavindra Kiyawat, has issued notice asking the doctors, who have resigned as a mark of protest against transfer of two HoDs, to confirm if they have put their signatures on letter tendering mass resignation.

“ I had given a letter to doctors who had resigned on Wednesday after transfer of Dr Sanjiv Gaur and Dr KK Kaware, and asked them to verify and confirm that the signatures on the mass resignation letter were their original signatures so that the administration could further proceed. But the doctors appeared and told me that they wanted to withdraw the resignation. So the episode ends here,” said Kiyawat.

MP Medical Teachers Association general secretary Dr Rakesh Malviya said,“ the doctors will not tender random resignation. We have talked to minister Vishwas Sarang and he told us to continue working till he returns to Bhopal. He is expected to return on April 11. After meeting with the minister, we will decide the next course of action over transfer of GMC HoDs—Dr Gaur and Dr Kaware.”