Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Gandhian way of life helps many to shoo corona away

The Gandhian lifestyle has turned out to be the best way to overwhelm covid-19, say a few eminent people in the city who fought the disease and won it.

They told Free Press on the eve of 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma that his teachings not only helped them overcome the disease but also made them livelier than they were earlier.

According to theatre actor and director Bishna Chouhan, immediately after she tested positive for covid-19, she spoke to everybody about it. So that her family members and friends remain safe, she says.

It was the Mahatma’s teachings that helped her give a wide berth to the fright that the name of covid-19 generally spawns, she says.

Without getting panicky she informed the administration about her illness and sought to go to a quarantine centre, she says.

She took the Autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi to the centre where her life was highly disciplined.

She read the book daily and got inspiration about how to remain calm and how to do her own work. She washed her clothes, which she hardly did at her home.

Chouhan says what is more, she learnt how to control anger, and that made her more positive than she was earlier.

She has made some videos of her quarantine period and sent them to her friends. Her message was – Corona se Dare Nahi Balki Lade – as the Mahatma did against the British. Saying this, she smiles like any other winner of a battle.