Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: Movie in political crossfire

Amitesh Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another Bollywood movie has found itself in the political crossfire as the trailer of Rajkumar Santoshi's film, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, incited protest three days after its trailer launch on Wednesday.

The Congress party, which is leading the protest, said film's portrayal of Godse as a hero was unacceptable. Effigies of the movie and its director Rajkumar Santoshi were burned in Bhopal. Free Press talked to a section of youths to know their opinion on the controversial trailer. Excerpts

Just a movie

Amitesh Mishra, 23-year-old writer, said, "To me, it's just another movie that is controversial and is made for contemporary gains, which the movie makers can make due to political discourse on its theme. If Congress is taking it seriously, that's their problem. Any movie with opposite angle will be publicised by right-wing people."

Shantanu |

Political movie

Shantanu, a 21-year-old poet, said, "It seems that trailer had hidden agenda to target the opposition. Communalism, fabricated facts, and glorification of God have been clearly shown in trailer. It will not be wrong to say that the movie is based on the agenda of Hindutva. It is a political movie made to justify Godse’s violence."

Anshika Kasana |

Let art be art

Anshika Kasana, 22, said, "Why do we have to make everything political, why can't we for once just enjoy the craft created by somebody and celebrate art. How can a 2-minute trailer be used to judge the entire concept of a film? The politicians should stop making everything political."

Gunaditya Tripathi |

Cong vs BJP

Gunaditya Tripathi said, “These days, political parties make everything about themselves. No one talks about creativity of film-makers. Everyone is making a fuss about it. That's the trend. In some films, the left will protest, while in others, the right will. It is just a clash of ideologies. It's more about Congress vs BJP than Gandhi and Godse."