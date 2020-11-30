'Gaman': Play on migrant labourers' plight performed at Bhopal school

A play Gaman on the migrant labourers who walked up to their native places during the lockdown has been staged at a government school located in city's Nehru Nagar area.

Directed and scripted by the alumnus of National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, Avijit Solanki, the 30-minute play was presented by Other Theatre, Bhopal. The play was prepared in a 13-day workshop.

There were no dialogues in the play. The thematic area of the play was silence and walk.