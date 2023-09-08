G-20 Conference Will Show The Way To World Welfare: CM Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is a matter of great pride that India is presiding over the G-20 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On this occasion, I heartily welcome and greet all the heads of state and guests who have visited our country. India gave the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam thousands of years ago, we consider the entire world as one family and this is also the theme of G-20. Welfare of the world is the basic feeling of India, Prime Minister Modi is leading the world.

Under his leadership, this G-20 conference will show a new way for the welfare of the world and for everyone to remain happy and healthy.

