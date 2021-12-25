FUND CRUNCH: OBC scholarships worth 1.31 lakh not disbursed

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The scholarship of 1,31,867 students from OBC (Other Backward Castes) has not been distributed due to lack of funds. This was revealed in a written reply to a question filed by Congress MLA Sajjan Verma on Friday.

Verma had asked as to how many OBC students were given scholarship for the year 2020-21 till date and fund sanctioned for their scholarship. He had also asked how many students didnít get the scholarship and what was the reason behind it.

Minister for OBC welfare, Ramkhelawan Patel, replied that 4,85,708 students were given scholarship under the OBC scheme. Patel said Rs 515.13 crore was sanctioned for the scholarship. Out of this, scholarship has been distributed among 3,53,841 students.

The OBC welfare minister Patel admitted that scholarship has not been distributed to over 1,31,867 students due to lack of funds.

Replying to another part of the question, Patel said over 43,566 complaints were made at the CM Helpline portal related to OBC scholarship non-payment. These complaints were made from 1 April 2020 to 13 December 2021.

Patel replied that out of these complaints, over 6,416 with CM Helpline are still pending.

