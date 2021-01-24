Fuel price hike : Essential items, public transport fares to get costlier in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: With the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, the rates of essential commodities and public transport fare will increase in the state. The price of petrol and diesel has increased in Madhya Pradesh due to all-time high rates imposed by the state-owned oil marketers. In all, prices have gone up by one rupee per litre this week.

In Bhopal, Rs4 on petrol and Rs2 on diesel have increased in MP in the past four to five months. Bhopal recorded petrol price of Rs93.56 per litre, while Rs 83.72 per litre was the diesel price. Indore recorded diesel price of Rs83.86 per litre and petrol price of Rs 93.57 per litre.

Petrol price was above Rs96 per litre in Anuppur, Rewa and Shahdol, while the price ranged from Rs94 to Rs95 at Vidisha, Ujjain, Singrauli, Sidhi, Shivpuri, Shajapur, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandla, Mandsaur, Khandwa, Katni, Jhabua, Guna, Dindori, Dhar, Datia, Chhattarpur, Betul, Alirajpur and Agar.