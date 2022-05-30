From facing scandalous charge to making it to Rajya Sabha: Vivek Tankha from Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Vivek Tankha files nomination papers in Bhopal on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was 10 years back when Vivek Tankha, an aspirant for Rajya Sabha faced a scandalous charge from the then Samajvadi Party MLA Kishore Samrite who accused him of offering Rs 25 lakh to him as a bribe for his vote in his favour.

A high drama took place at the MLA Rest House in Bhopal where Samrite claimed that Rs 10 lakh was offered to him as the first installment and the remaining amount was to be given later after he would have voted for him.

Tankha not only termed the charges as baseless and scandalous but also he announced to sue the MLA for defaming him.

Tankha had to wait for at least four years later to make it to Rajya Sabha on the Congress ticket.

A former advocate general of Madhya Pradesh and now a senior lawyer at Supreme Court Tankha has been vocal for the party not only in Rajya Sabha but also on social media defending his party and attacking the rival BJP on various issues on regular intervals, an act that earned him the party ticket again.

Given the arithmetic in the state assembly Congress is sure to win one of the three seats of Rajya Sabha and the is hardly any other candidate from the party in the fray Tankha is sure to make it to Rajya Sabha for the second time.

State Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “The decision to make Vivek Tankha the party nominee against is an unanimous decision of the party given his knowledge and his role he played in Rajya Sabha for the party. There is hardly any differences in the party over his name.”

