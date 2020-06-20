From eighth, MP now 13th most corona-infected state: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh is now 13th most corona-infected state in the country, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a meeting to review COVID-19 situation in last 24 hours on Saturday. He said that earlier, the state was positioned at eighth spot.

The CM said that with recovery rate of 75.74%, the state was behind Rajasthan with 77.68% recovery rate. He asked officers to focus on Javad city, which has reported a number of cases. In Dewas, several staff of currency printing press had tested positive.

The state's tally on Saturday evening stood at 11,772 positive cases and 503 deaths. Indore accounts for 4,288 positive cases and 193 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2,552 cases and 78 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 67 deaths and 835 positive cases. Burhanpur has reported 388 cases while Neemuch has 416 cases. Khandwa accounts for 284 positive cases and Khargone's tally stands at 240. Jabalpur has 335 corona patients. Dhar has 143 positive cases and Gwalior 286 cases.