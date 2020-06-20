From eighth, MP now 13th most corona-infected state: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh is now 13th most corona-infected state in the country, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a meeting to review COVID-19 situation in last 24 hours on Saturday. He said that earlier, the state was positioned at eighth spot.
The CM said that with recovery rate of 75.74%, the state was behind Rajasthan with 77.68% recovery rate. He asked officers to focus on Javad city, which has reported a number of cases. In Dewas, several staff of currency printing press had tested positive.
The state's tally on Saturday evening stood at 11,772 positive cases and 503 deaths. Indore accounts for 4,288 positive cases and 193 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2,552 cases and 78 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 67 deaths and 835 positive cases. Burhanpur has reported 388 cases while Neemuch has 416 cases. Khandwa accounts for 284 positive cases and Khargone's tally stands at 240. Jabalpur has 335 corona patients. Dhar has 143 positive cases and Gwalior 286 cases.
Morena has reported 157 and Mandsaur has 101 cases. Dewas has reported 198 cases. Sagar has 281, Raisen 91, Bhind, 138, Sheopur 63 and Rajgarh 62 cases.
Vidisha, Rewa and Ashok Nagar have 42 cases each while Hoshangabad has 41 and Betul 43 cases. Ratlam has 133, Badwani 76, Chhattarpur 49, Shajapur 48 and Chhhindwara 31 cases. Anuppur and Damoh have 29 cases each while Dindori has 30 cases.
Satna and Harda have reported 24 cases each, Panna has 26 while Shivpuri, and Tikamgarh have 22 cases each. Datia has 21, Balaghat 17, Jhabua 15, Singrauli 13, Sehore 11, Seoni 4, Sidhi 17, Tikamgarh 20, Umaria 10, Guna 12, Alirajpur 3, Anuppur 26. Ashok Nagar 40, Mandla 5, Katni 12, Niwari 7 and Agar-Malwa and Shahdol have 16 cases each.
As per health department, 190 positive cases were reported in state on Saturday. During the day 6,523 samples were tested across the state.
