From drones to seeds: Kisan Mela has something for all

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Krishak Drone, Yes Machine, mini tractor and hybrid corn are among the major attractions of the seventh edition of three -day International Agri & Horti Technology Expo organised at Bittan Market in the city.

The expo, which has close to 150 stalls, is a big draw for farmers who are showing keen interest in farming equipment, drip irrigation systems, soil testing kits and other items on display. Here is a brief description of the key attractions of Kisan Mela.

Sprinkler in the sky - Krishak Drone

Priced at Rs 10 lakh –Rs 16 lakh, the Krishak Drone is India’s first medium-category drone certified by Directorate General of Civil Aviation. On a single battery charge, it can fly for 26 minutes at a height of 30 metres and can sprinkle insecticide or pesticide over an area of six acres. Raghu from General Aeronautics, Bengaluru, which manufactures the drone, has said that needs 40 minutes for 100% recharge.

The operator of the drone has to obtain a licence for which a 6-month training costing Rs 1 lakh is required. “We have sold 100 pieces. Farmers prefer to hire our services for which we charge Rs 500 per hour excluding water and pesticide,” he said. The drone can cover 20 acres of land in one day. Around 60% of the components of the drone, which weighs 50 kg, are indigenous while the rest are sourced from the USA, China and Germany.

Multitasker - Yes Machine

The Yes Machine is called so because it doesn’t say no to any farming-related work. It can be used for everything except primary tilling. It can be used as a harvester, de-weeder and sprinkler. It has high ground clearance and bi-directional driving. It is just 3 feet wide and has handle steering.

Hybrid corn

The hybrid corn produced by a company of Bengaluru is available in three varieties - 1201, 1205 and 1253. The high-yielding and disease-resistant varieties can be sown in almost all kinds of soil. The yield is around 30 quintal per acre. Corn is used to make popcorns, suji, papad and poultry feed. Neeraj Tripathi of the company said they also had hybrid varieties of cauliflower, lady’s finger and cucumber.

Ideal buy for small cultivators - Mini tractor

The mini tractor, manufactured by Gujarat-based Captain Tractors Private Limited, is meant for small cultivators who don’t need and cannot afford giant machines. With an engine power of 22 HP, it weighs 885 kg (for comparison a Maruti Alto car weighs 850 kg). It has power steering and even a mobile charging point. The maximum speed is 25 km per hour.