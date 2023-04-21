From home minister Narottam Mishra to senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, MP politicians who lost their Twitter blue ticks

From Digvijaya Singh to Narottam Mishra, MP politicians who lost their Twitter blue ticks |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twitter started removing the legacy verified blue ticks as soon as the clock struck 12 on Thursday night, leaving accounts of several celebrities as well as politicians without a blue tick.

Due to the recent development, several Madhya Pradesh politicians including state home minister Narottam Mishra, former MP chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, among others have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.

Office of Shivraj and Bhartiya Janta Party’s MP account also lost their blue ticks while former CM Kamal Nath, MP Congress managed to retain them.

What is Twitter Blue

Notably, the only individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Earlier in March, Twitter posted from their official handle, "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue.

