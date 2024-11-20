Fresh Probe Ordered Into Jharkheda Panchayat Shop Irregularities; Agencies Seek Action Report

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The probe agencies have sought reports from the chief executive officer (CEO) of district Panchayat on the action taken against those who committed irregularities in constructing shops near Jharkheda highway. Former Sarpanch of Jharkheda Sabita Vishwakarma and its secretary, Manohar Mewada, were involved in it.

After an inquiry, it came to light that both were involved in selling the land, but the CEO did not take any action against them. According to reports, the Lokayukta, EOW and the office of the divisional commissioner, Bhopal, sought a report from the CEO.

In village Panchayat Jharkheda, Vishwakarma and Mewada got 17 shops constructed in 2022. There were several irregularities. Before constructing the shops, the land was not legally transferred, and the terms and conditions of auction of shops were not followed. A huge amount of money was taken from the shopkeepers, but receipts of lesser amounts were given to them.

According to reports, in July this year, the then district Panchayat CEO Ashish Tiwari asked Janpad Panchayat CEO Namita Baghel to register an FIR against the guilty. Baghel is still the CEO. But nothing was done on the letter. A social activist Ajay Patidar complained about it to the Lokayukta, office of the commissioner and EOW. The Leader of Opposition also raised the issue in the House.

Inquiry begins again

An inquiry into the case started again. CEO Namita Baghel, Nayab Tehsilder of Dohara Arpit Mehta and block development officer Narbad Suryawanshi are probing the case. During the inquiry it came to light that Rojgar Sahayak of Jharkheda Panchayat Ranjeet Patidar’s role in the case was not above board. The inquiry report will be submitted to the collector this week.

In-charge CEO of district Panchayat Nitin Tale said former Sarpanch Sabita Vishwakarma and secretary Manohar Mewada had applied for fresh inquiry into the case, for some documents were not presented during the probe. This is the reason why fresh inquiry into the case was ordered, he said, adding that letter of probe agencies may have come to the office, but he is not aware of it.