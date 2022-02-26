Free Press Impact: Petrol adulteration at Majan Bagicha stopped

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The oil mafias have stopped adulterating petrol at Majan Bagicha in the district headquarters, official sources said on Saturday.

It happened after a news item published in Free Press on February 24 and the district administration mounted pressure on mafias, sources further said.

They said that the officials had talked to mafias and advised them to stop adulteration of petrol at Majan Bagicha.

The officials, however, did not go to the spot and inquire into the complaints lodged by residents.

Residents alleged that many powerful people are involved in the petrol adulteration racket, so it is not known how long the illegal trade will continue.

Efforts to contact collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena came to naught, and the police officials refused to say anything about it.

