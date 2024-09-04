 Free Press Impact Childbirth In Toilet: CHC Nursing Officer Suspended
Free Press Impact Childbirth In Toilet: CHC Nursing Officer Suspended

Free Press Impact Childbirth In Toilet: CHC Nursing Officer Suspended

The suspension came on the heels of a report published on the front page of Free Press in its September 2 edition.

Updated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Kin of woman sitting outside the community health centre in Chhatarpur's Ishanagar, who are lamenting the loss of the newborn baby | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The nursing officer of Ishanagar community health centre Pritee Prajapati was suspended on Tuesday after a woman delivered a baby girl child in the toilet of a hospital on September 1. The child died.

The suspension came on the heels of a report published on the front page of Free Press in its September 2 edition. Reacting to the news story, the chief medical and health officer, Chhatarpur, Dr RP Gupta, recommended suspension of the nursing officer to the regional director of the Ishanagar community health centre.

During an inquiry into the case, it came to light that the woman Prem Bai who had visited the health centre for delivery did not get proper treatment. Nor was she examined.

article-image
article-image

Gupta conducted the preliminary inquiry into the case following the instructions of collector Parth Jaiswal.  It was found that the incident occurred because of the negligence of Prajapati.

Gupta issued show-cause notices to block medical officer Dr Girish Sahu and contractual doctor Dr Jaideep Raikwar for their negligence. They have been asked to reply to the notices within three days.

