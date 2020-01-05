Free Press Event in Bhopal: Children give message on cleanliness through drawings

BHOPAL: As many as 168 children from 10 NGOs in the city gave out a message for keeping your surroundings, city and country clean through their paintings.

The children were participating in an event ‘Underprivileged Children Drawing and sports meet-season 3 at Arya Samaj Mandir, Nehru Nagar in the city on Sunday morning.

Nriman, Privartan organised the event to enable the underprivileged children to showcase their creative and sporting skills.

Free Press was media partner of the event. Children also sought to inspire the people to keep themselves healthy and fit through their works.

Besides, a live painting by artist Pawan Verma was one the major attractions of the event. He made some cartoon character and drawings with the helpcircles and digits, enjoyed y children a lot.

New Market Vyapri Mahasangh, Venture and Jeevan Sarthak Group sponsored the event. Bhopal Food Lovers Group distributed food packets and woolen caps among children. Free press also distributed gifts among children.

Winners

The drawing competition was divided into two age groups – junior (4 to 12-year-old) and senior (13 to 18-year-old).

In senior group, Voontak Patel from Ruchi Kesar Sanstha, Mareghendra a and Soni Yadav from Nriman Samiti secured the first, the second and the third prize while Sarita Sharma from Banganaga, Shivani Yadav from Nirman Samiti and Masruaa from Nida-us-Safa Madarsa got the first, the second and the third prize respectively in junior categories.

Vibhanshu Joshi J from Bhopal City Info, Neeta Deep Bajpai, Faisal Mateen, Syed Pasha, Deepanshi and Pawan Verma judged the painting contest.

Fun Games

Besides painting, children also took part in chair, spoon and sack races and debate competition on ‘Swachh Bharat’ with great zeal. Muskan from A U Higher Secondary School, Shaheed from Nirman Sanstha and Kanchan got the first, the second and the third prize in chair race while Zoya Qureshi from A U Higher Secondary School, Ragini from Ruchi Kesar Sanstha and Sufiyana from Nida-us-Safa Madarsa got the first, the second and third prize in spoon race.

Tania Singh from Sahara Saksharta, Sanjay Meena from Ruchi Kesar Sansta and Piyush Rai from Ananya Education and Welfare Society secured the first, the second and third spot respectively in sack race.

Bhumika, Rashi Ahirwar and Aakriti got the first, the second and the third prize in debate contest. Jaggi from Bank of India and a teacher Meer judged the contest.