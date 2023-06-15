 Fraud Babas Delivering Sermons On Sanatan Dharma: Digvijaya
Congress never leaves an opportunity to offend Hinduism: Narottam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has again given a controversial statement over Hinduism.

Singh tweeted: “Fraud Babas are delivering sermons on Sanatan Dharma. Will the country and the religion not go towards destruction?”

The uninformed and anti-Sanatan Dharma Swayamsevaks of the RSS and the Babas of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad should be told the exact meaning of Jihad (holy war), he twitted.

In another tweet Singh said, “Is working hard to earn a living and studying also a Jihad?”

Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to Singh’s statement. Mishra wanted to know whether Singh had explained the meaning Jihad to Al Qaeda, PFI and ISI.

Singh’s definition of Love Jihad is beyond anyone’s understanding, Mishra said, adding that offending Sanatan Dharma has become the habit of the Congress leaders.

Nath and Priyanka Gandhi, who are wearing the mask of Hinduism, should say whether they agree with Singh’s statement, Mishra said.

Mishra said Singh had targeted Pradeep Mishra and appealed to the Congress high command to take action against him.

article-image

