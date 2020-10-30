France's anti-Islam slur: Administration cancels gathering at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The district administration and police remained alert amid reports of a gathering in Iqbal Maidan on Friday. A gathering on second day was averted by presence of police force and senior police officials. The gatherings are being organised to protest against France for its derogatory remarks against Islam.

After a huge gathering on Thursday, the police had booked MLA Arif Masood and several others for violation of social distancing norms. There were reports of a similar gathering in premises on Friday as well.

Several voluntary organisations had called for a gathering and one of the organisations had been granted permission as well. But, the permission was cancelled in afternoon. As many as 300 people who had gathered there were asked to return. Bhopal collector and deputy inspector general (DIG) also reached spot to assess the situation.

Javeid Beg, a leader, said they were granted permission for a gathering of less than 100 people on Thursday. “On Friday afternoon, we were told that permission has been cancelled,” he added. When contacted, Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania said cops were deployed only to ensure there is no huge gathering around.