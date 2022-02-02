FPJ Legal: Surya Namaskar in schools challenged in HC, next hearing on February 8

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Performance of 75 crore Surya Namaskar in schools on the occasion of 75th anniversary of freedom has been challenged in the High Court, terming it as violation of constitutional rights.

The High Court has given next hearing on February 8.

Congress MLA from Bhopal, Arif Masood had filed a petition in Jabalpur High Court challenging the order given by state government that has asked the schools ‘to ensure’ 75 crore surya namaskar in educational institutions across the state.

“Forcing Surya Namaskar on school students is clearly a violation of constitutional rights. The state government is not paying attention to provide quality education in schools rather getting engaged in diversionary tactics,” said Ahtesham Hashmi, legal counsel for Bhopal MLA Arif Masood, who had filed the petition in High Court.

“The court said that Surya Namaskar is a form of exercise to which I replied that even Namaz is a form of exercise but we are not asking anyone to perform it under pressure. The government order has asked the authorities to ensure the performance of surya namaskar- this will lead to coercion, he added.

Division bench headed by chief justice Ravi Malimath and justice Purushendra Kaurav listened to the arguments and gave a date for the next hearing on February 8.

