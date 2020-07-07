FPJ Interview: Outsiders in film world have to struggle a lot, says Oscar judge and Bhopalite Shirley Abraham

BHOPAL: Cannes prize-winning documentary filmmaker, Shirley Abraham, 37, from Bhopal, has been nominated to the panel of judges for the Oscars. The Cinema Travellers is her debut film with Amit Madheshiya. The film premiered as an Official Selection at Cannes Film Festival 2016, winning the Special Jury Prize. The film has won nineteen awards, including the President’s Medal in India. Another of her films The Hour of Lynching is India’s first film supported by Pulitzer.

In a telephonic interview with Free Press, she talked about the raging controversy regarding nepotism in Bollywood, about how she got interested in filmmaking and about the documentary filmmaking scene in India.

How do you feel about the achievement?

Every year, I used to follow the list of Oscar judges. It was my dream to be on the panel some day. But I had not expected that it would happen so soon. It was a great surprise and a big career upgrade for me. Also, nomination of persons like me means giving recognition to the voice of independent filmmakers.

Tell us about your family background.

My family has been living in Bhopal for the past 50-60 years. But we had nothing to do with films. My father had passed away long back. My mother is a teacher. I studied in St. Joseph’s Convent School, Bhopal. Later, I moved to Delhi, from where I did my graduation in journalism and then PG in mass communication from Jamila Millia Islamia.

What drew you towards the field of filmmaking?

When I was a child I was not allowed to see films. But as we all know, children turn curious about things they are asked not to do. The same was the case with me. Another reason was that cinema formed a substantial portion of the syllabus in my second year of post graduation

How is the documentary filmmaking scene in India?

There is no funding for documentary films in India, there is no distribution network. Yes, we can screen our films but that is all. That is why; documentary films made in India have to launched in foreign countries. Once they won recognition, they are seen in India, too.

‘Outsiders in film world have to struggle a lot’

It is being said due to nepotism outsiders have to face apathy, even hostility, in Bollywood. Your take?

I am not in the field of commercial filmmaking. But I do know that there is favouritism in the film world and outsiders have to struggle a lot. It can always be argued that since private money is involved in filmmaking, anyone is free to launch his or her children or even if they like, their pets! But at the same time, power cannot be without responsibility. What makes me sad is that the Bollywood biggies are maintaining a silence on this issue. Why can’t they come out and talk about it? They should not run away from the debate. There is no need to be shrill or aggressive but they can always answer the criticism.

So, the government should step in to fund documentaries?

That would be welcome provided it does not come with strings attached. It is very important to nurture the culture of independent filmmaking and filmmakers. If we won’t have the right to say what we want to, would we be living in a democracy? Labelling critics of the government as anti-nationals should stop.

Your upcoming projects?

I have already shot a documentary on the plight of migrant workers following lockdown. It will take around two months to complete. I am also working on a film on Amazon rain forests.

Is the situation very different in the international cinema?

See, camps and favouritism are everywhere. For instance, about the Oscar Awards it was said that they are biased in favour of White males and are US-centric. They faced criticism for that. But they tried to respond constructively to the criticism. They tried to make their institution more diverse, more inclusive. And that is how people like Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar were included in the jury. And now, I have been nominated. This is the difference.