FPJ-Ed: Tooryanaad’ at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology from January 7

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajbhasha Karyanvayan Samiti of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal is going to organise 'Tooryanaad' from January 7 to January 10, 2022.

The inter-collegiate Hindi festival 'Tooryanaad' is organised annually. Tooryanaad-'21 will be organised online from 7-10 January 2022. Workshops, lectures, and competitions will be organised as part of the festival. A total prize money of Rs 80,000 and various exciting gifts will also be awarded to the winners of the contests.

A dialogue on the promotion of Indian languages ​​and their synergy with the current technology will also be held in which eminent personalities from leading organisations like Microsoft and Ku-App will participate.

An 'online writing competition' will be held from 30 December 2020 to 2 January 2021 on the Instagram and Facebook pages of Tooryanaad. Balendu Sharma 'Dadhich', Director, Indian Languages ​​and Accessibility, Microsoft (India) will be present as the special guest at the inaugural function on 7 January.

Chakravyuh will be organised on 8 January 2022, in which the participants will be required to answer the riddles given on the website of Tooryanaad. Vaad-Vivaad will be held on January 8, 2022. Guest dialogue and Guest Discussion will be organised on January 8 and 9, 2022, in which many eminent personalities of the country will present their motivational lectures.

Abhivyakti, to be held on January 9. It will provide a platform to the participants to present their dance, singing, instrument playing, and acting skills. The participants in ‘Khichadi’ will be students from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. Competitions will be held at different levels to test the Hindi skills of non-Hindi participants. Kavi Sammelan will be organised on January 10, under which poets of different streams will recite their poems. The Rajbhasha Karyanvayan Samiti is inviting campus ambassadors of various institutions for organising Tooryanaad’21. The registration of campus ambassadors and all competitions has started on the official website of Tooryanaad, www.tooryanaad.in.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 02:37 PM IST