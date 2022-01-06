FPJ-ED: Jabalpur Home Science College students stage sit-in, demands for online exam

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of students of Government MH College of Home Science and Science for Women, Autonomous College on Thursday staged a protest against the college administration, demanding to conduct examination online.

The protest was carried out under the banner of National Student Union of India (NSUI)- a student wing of Indian National Congress.

The students demanded that the examination should be either conducted online or open book pattern.

“The Covid-19 cases are continuously increasing. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accepted that third wave of deadly pandemic have started. But, higher education department and college administration are not ready to understand the severity of the corona virus. They want to put our life in danger,” one of the protesting student said.

As the students blocked the road that led leading traffic jam, senior police officers along with additional police force rushed the spot and persuaded the students.

The students also raised slogans against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Higher Education Minister.

Principal of the college, Nandita Sarkar, said that decision for conducting the exam was taken by the Higher Education Department. “As of now, we have instructed for conducting offline exam. If the department takes decision to conduct online exam, we will follow the instruction,” she said.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 05:24 PM IST