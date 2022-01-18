e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,891
Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: Higher Education to hold exams in offline mode

The decision was taken in a meeting held in Bhopal on Tuesday. Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav and VCs of all universities were present in the meeting.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid speculations and students’ protest, the High Education Department on Tuesday decided to hold exams in offline mode.

The decision was taken in a meeting held by higher education minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal. Vice-chancellors of all universities were also present.

It has also been decided in the meeting that those students, who were tested positive, can appear in the exams after submitting Covid-19 reports and a medical certificate.

Notably, students across the state have been protesting against the higher education department’s decision to hold exams offline. They have been demanding to conduct exams through online mode.

The protesting students accused the higher education department and the state government of putting their lives into danger.

While the higher education minister was holding a meeting with VCs, a group of students from Nutal College was staging Dharna in front of the minister's bungalow.

Meanwhile, state home minister Narottam Mishra also advocated for offline exams and said that the students who will be tested positive, will be given a chance to appear in the exams.

