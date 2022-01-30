FPJ-Ed: Colleges with more than 1000 students to adopt 2 villages

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of higher education has instructed all colleges having a strength of more than 1000 students to adopt 2 villages.

The instructions were issued by the department on Friday. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, during a review meeting of the department on January 3 had said that in the ‘adopt a village’ scheme, colleges with more than 1000 students should adopt two villages.

Adopt a village, is an ambitious scheme of the department where the NSS (National Service Scheme) and NCC (National Cadet Core) adopt a village and provide solutions to them for their problems that could be solved through public participation.

“Earlier, each college used to adopt one village but with new instructions big colleges will adopt two villages. Moreover, now colleges have also been given freedom to take care of more than one village,” said Professor Rachna Verma, engaged with adopt a village scheme.

Colleges have to identify a village close by and then units of NSS and NCC try to resolve the issues faced by them. “We try to enact a bridge with the residents of the villages trying to inform them about government schemes,” said Rajesh Ahirwar, a student of Government College, Berasia.

Students of Excellence College too have adopted a village near Kolar and aided them in the Cleanliness Campaign. They informed the students about government scholarships meant for the students and helped them in applying for it.

The department of higher education has now asked the colleges to submit detailed report on the works done under this scheme.

Adopt a village

Adopt a village, is an ambitious scheme of the department where the NSS (National Service Scheme) and NCC (National Cadet Core) adopt a village and provide solutions to them for their problems that could be solved through public participation.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Kamal Nath meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:00 AM IST