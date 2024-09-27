Fourth Regional Industries Conclave In Sagar To Focus On Local & Cottage Industries, CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Key Projects

Bhopal/Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth Regional Industries Conclave being organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Police Academy Ground in Sagar on Friday, will focus on local and cottage industry. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will take part in sectoral sessions at the conclave and have one-to-one discussions with industrialists.

Industrialists and investors from India and abroad will participate in the conclave. In the opening session, the country's leading industrialists will put forward their views on investing in the state. An action plan will be discussed in a separate session based on bidi industry. In 'One District-One Product' there will be a discussion on world class quality, marketing and processing of local products of all districts of Sagar division.

Yadav will also virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various new and proposed projects. These include the proposed land allotment for the regional office of Sagar, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions, Bhoomi Pujan of the regional office of MPIDC in Sagar, inauguration of District Investment Promotion Centre in Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Niwari districts and inauguration of MPIDC office in Coimbatore.

Various sectoral sessions will be organised in the conclave. These include petrochemical, plastic and related sectors (main focus - related to Bina Refinery, agriculture, food processing and dairy sector, MSME and startups, cottage industry (main focus - bidi industry), two round-table sessions on renewable energy, textile and technical sector, workshop related to One District-One Product (ODOP) and hackathon for IT-based solutions to local problems.