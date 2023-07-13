Fourth Issue Crops Up Before Government In One-And-A-Half Months: Congress Gets More Ammunition To Target Shivraj

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is facing the fourth major problem in the past one and a half months.

Resentment among the youth about alleged irregularities in the written test conducted for the recruitment of Patwaris may cause trouble to the government.

The problems have begun to crop up since the idols of Saptarshis installed in Mahakaal corridor fell on May 28 because of a storm.

After tumbling of the statues, there are allegations of corruption in construction of Mahakaal Lok. Lokayukta, too, has begun an inquiry into the case.

Afterwards, a fire broke out in Satpura Bhawan on June 12. The Congress criticised the government for the incident which caused a huge financial loss to the state. The fire also brought to light the safety arrangements taken by the government.

Then there the video of Sidhi pee gate went viral on social media on July 4. The video put the government in the soup and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had to call the victim to his house and wash his feet.

Now, the Congress has made allegations of irregularities in the Patwari recruitment examination, which has only multiplied difficulties for the government.

Besides the Congress, the candidates who took the examination have also opened a front against the government.

Because of these issues, the government seems to be at the end of its rope before the election.

The Congress is getting issues one after another. According to Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, the government’s misdeeds are coming to light one after another.

To keep away from these scams, the government did not allow a discussion in the House, he said.