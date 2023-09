Representative Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and two others injured when their pick-up vehicle overturned in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Jaitpura on national highway 719, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said.

"The driver of the pick-up vehicle has been booked and efforts are on to nab him. The injured have been hospitalised," the SP informed.