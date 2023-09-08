 Former Pracharaks Of Sangh Ready To Launch New Political Party
A meeting is being held on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Pracharaks of the RSS are getting ready to launch a political outfit. They have called a meeting in Bhopal on Sunday.

A large number of Pracharaks from different parts of the country will take part in the meeting where formation of a new political outfit will be announced.

The political outfit has been named Janhit Party which will follow the ideology of Hindutva.

The name will be officially announced at the meeting. Abhay Jain of Bharat Hitraksha Abhiyan has said former Pracharaks of RSS and workers will come to Bhopal.

The name of the new political outfit will be announced at the meeting.

Jain was Prant Bauddhik Pramukh of the Sangh in MP. Former Pracharak of the Sangh in Rewa Manish Kale and another former Pracharak Vishal Jindal will also take part in the meeting.

article-image
