Former postal assistant booked for corruption

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CBI has registered a case against Gwalior former postal assistant for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13.85 lakh of the depositors.

A complaint was filed by senior superintendent of post office Gwalior division SK Thakre against the former postal assistant Rajnish Tiwari. As per the complaint, the postal assistant during 2020 had manipulated 17 recurring deposit accounts and fixed deposit accounts.

Tiwari allegedly activated 11 inactive accounts in his name and took away the amount from the five accounts that were frozen.

He skilfully used the login password of two other officers to mislead the authorities. Later he withdrew Rs 13,85, 496 from the accounts for his personal use.

The CBI booked the accused under section 120-B,420,409 of IPC and section 13(2), 13(1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:03 AM IST