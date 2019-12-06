Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uma Bharti appreciate Hyderabad rapists’ shooting

BHOPAL: Shooting of all the four rapists and murderers of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad in an encounter by police on Friday earned accolades from ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uma Bharati.

Poetic justice has been done to the brutes, and whole of the nation has heaved a sigh of relief after the incident, Chouhan said.

He said during his tenure as chief minister he had initiated a move for capital punishment for rapists, because hearings at the lower court, high court and at the Supreme Court take time.

When justice is delayed fear among criminals reduces so Chouhan demanded immediate justice for victims.

He was happy that justice was quickly done to the victim of Hyderabad incident.

Uma said the ruling dispensation in other states would find out ways to teach a lesson to criminals. Consequently, fear among girls will decrease and the soul of the Hyderabad girl will get peace.

Nevertheless, the senior leaders of the Congress kept away from making comments on the issue.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath, too, did not tweet about the shooting, and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh and ex-MP Jyotiraditya Scindia maintained silence on the matter.