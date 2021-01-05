Former minister PC Sharma stages sit-in in front of BMC headquarters

Bhopal: Former minister and MLA PC Sharma staged a sit-in in front of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. The protest by the District Congress Committee comes a day after the civic body razed shanties in the Mata Mandir area. The families in those shanties had to spend the day under the open sky.

Sharma said the civic body had failed to deliver services to residents despite charging them all the taxes. The residents are forced to travel along dark roads as the street lights are nor functioning.

He has levelled allegations at the BMC of inefficient discharge of duty, saying the civic body had not paid the electricity bills due to which power supply had been suspended in most areas of Bhopal.

BMC swings into action

BMC has paid Rs 4.6 crore to discom. The civic body was sitting on dues for over two years. After MLA Sharma’s protest, where he alleged that MPEB had suspended power supply for the streetlights of Bhopal as dues had not been cleared, the BMC officials swung into action. After the protest on Tuesday, the amount was paid by the evening so that power supply might be resumed.

BMC owes more than Rs 80 crore to discom and the amount will be paid in instalments.