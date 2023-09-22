Former CM Kamal Nath Says Upcoming State Assembly Polls Are Elections For Future Of Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Nath |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has said that the upcoming state assembly polls slated later this year are the elections of the future of Madhya Pradesh.

Nath made the remark while addressing a program in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The upcoming state assembly polls are the elections of the future of Madhya Pradesh. The state is number one in corruption, unemployment, atrocities against tribals and women. I am not giving this data, it has been published by the central government. This is the situation of our state today," the former CM said.

Every person in the state is either a witness to corruption or a victim of it. This system of corruption has been made right from the Gram Panchayat to the Ministry. Give money and take work, he said.

"Today, no one is ready to invest in the state. When I say come to Chhindwara they (investors) say we will go to Nagpur because there is no trust here," he said, adding that he waived the loans of 75 lakh farmers during his 11 months of government in the state.

Congress will win in four states - Aditya Thackeray

Meanwhile, addressing the program Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray says that they have to end the pressure politics of BJP, out of the five states where elections are scheduled to be held in the coming days, Congress will win in four states.

"I ask Nath, what is the date of your oath ceremony? The people of Madhya Pradesh want to see you as CM. We have to end the pressure politics of BJP, out of the five states where elections will be held later this year, Congress is winning in four states," he said.

Read Also No Car Day In Indore A Success Or A Failure?

Thackeray further said that the BJP government did not give even a single job. There was betrayal in Maharashtra last year. These people (BJP) send police, send ED, whatever happened in Maharashtra happened in Madhya Pradesh also.

Coming down on the central government over the Women's Reservation Bill, he said, "Women's Reservation Bill was passed but it is a false promise. We supported this bill but it cannot be implemented soon." Once again the Congress government is going to be formed in MP, he added.

"This country is known by the names India, Bharat and Hindustan. These people (BJP) want to change the name. I want to ask, if Kamal Nath wins the election here, will the BJP change its lotus symbol," Thackeray asked.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)