For flouting admin’s ‘no dine-in’ orders, 16 shops sealed in New Market, Bhopal, for violating corona guidelines

BHOPAL: A team of the district administration took action against restaurants in New Market that were violating the corona norms and guidelines. The restaurants were serving eatables to their customers inside when the team reached there on Wednesday evening. Action was also taken against shops where a large number of visitors were found. These shops had also violated the rule of social distancing as they had not marked spaces for customers where they can stand and wait for their turn.

The administration has sealed 16 shops in the market. Also, spot fines were imposed on a few shops that were found flouting norms.

A team led by SDM Sanjay Shrivastav and additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ankit Jaiswal reached the market and found the restaurants and bakeries serving customers inside. The district administration has imposed a ban on dining inside any restaurant and hotel. But the shops were flouting the rules and, thus, the action was taken.

Shrivastav said the shopkeepers were asked to draw circles so that the customers may stand there and it was meant for maintaining social distancing. “These 16 shops have been sealed and we’ve also imposed fines on several other shops for violation of the corona rules,” he said.