Follow PM Narendra Modi’s directives on coronavirus: MP Governor Lalji Tandon urges people

BHOPAL: Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday appealed to people to follow the directions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on novel coronavirus. He said people should observe Janata curfew on Sunday. Tandon said novel coronavirus is a global crisis for which there is no need to fear but to take precautions. “We should commit ourselves to follow Prime Minister’s mantra - Hum Swasth, Jag Swasth,” Tandon added.

The Governor stated that self-control is the most effective way of prevention and asked people to avoid moving out of house unnecessarily. He said Central and state government advisory should be followed and one should avoid visiting hospital for routine check-up to reduce pressure on health workers.

The Governor asked people to express gratitude to doctors, nurses and essential service providers by clapping for 5 minutes on Sunday at 5 pm.