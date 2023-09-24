Flood Like Situation In Many Colonies Of Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall led to flood like situation in many colonies specially in Kolar and those along Hoshangabad Road and in Karond areas on Saturday.

Residents of Lalita Nagar, D-sector had to wade through knee-deep water filled in colonies. The condition was similar in colonies along Hoshangabad Road, Karond and Shiv Nagar.

Alert has been issued for very heavy rain in districts like Narmadapuram, Sehore, Chhindwara, Harda, Khandwa, Dhar, Jhabua, Betul in next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is likely in districts like Shajapur, Bhopal, Indore, Raisen, Bhind, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Alirajpur and Seoni.

In last 24 hours, Beora recorded 150mm rainfall while Waraseoni recorded 130mm rainfall. Bhopal recorded 40mm rainfall.

According to meteorological department, monsoon trough is passing through Guna and Satna in Madhya Pradesh, leading to heavy rainfall.

PM’s function venue

Jamboree BHEL ground, which is venue for PM Narendra Modi’s Mahakumbh, has become muddy due to rainfall. PM Modi will address mahakumbh on September 25. Preparations are on at war footing but ground condition appears bad for the mega show.