Five MP Govt Employees Booked Under Corruption Charges In 2010 Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh Police has registered a case against five officials of horticulture department in connection with an alleged corruption case of 2010.

The alleged scam occurred in Badwani district wherein the irrigation officials had siphoned off Rs 96,172 by putting a thumb impression of tribal farmers.

Five officials of the horticulture department - Om Prakash Sharma, rural development extension officer Bhim Singh Baskale, three officials Santosh, Sunil Patidar and Antim Dixit. They all were posted in Badwani district in 2010. They were accused of siphoning the amount of a tribal farmer in the name of providing a drip irrigation system.

The development came on the basis of a complaint filed by a farmer Bhurelal. During investigation, it was found that Bhurelal is an educated man and he put signatures on documents, not thumb impressions. The expert took the thumb impression of Bhurelal and sent it to the FSL for verification. The FSL stated that the thumb impression does not belong to Bhurelal and the documents are fake and fabricated. The EOW have registered a case under section 420,409,467,468,471,120-B of the IPC and sections of anti-corruption act against the five accused and have begun a probe, MP police said in an official communication on Friday.