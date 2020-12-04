Five months on, Madhya Pradesh ministers yet to have control over their departments

As a result of this, such ministers count on the officers and the officers on special duty to deal with the day-to-day functioning.

As the ministers are hardly interested in monitoring the work, they are unable to control their departments.

The experienced ones like Narottam Mishra, Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Yashodhararaje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh and Brajendra Pratap Singh have shown their authority.

On the other hand, Jagdish Devra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh and Bisahulal Singh have yet to show what they have so far done.

Omprakash Saklecha and Inder Singh Parmar who have also become ministers for the first time have displayed their interest in work.

After becoming minister, Arvind Bhadauria became busy in by-elections. Similarly, Usha Thakur, Mohan Yadav and Hardeep Singh Dang are such ministers as have failed to work the way they should have done.

The ministers of state who have been given independent charge are hardly in action. There are three ministers from Jyotiraditya Scindia group in the present cabinet. All of them held ministerial berths in the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Imarti Devi resigned from the ministry after losing by-elections. The three ministers, Mahendra Singh Sisocia, Pradyumnya Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Choudhary, have begun to work.

All these ministers were busy in bypolls which they had to fight.

The officers are controlling most of the departments, since the ministers have yet to display their zeal in work.

A minister said he could not review the functioning of his department because of the by-elections.

He said he would work hard to improve the functioning of his department.