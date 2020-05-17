First time in history, Eid namaz to be offered at home

Not globally but also locally this would be for the first time in history that namaz for Eid will be offered at home- courtesy COVIC-19 pandemic.

Though official announcement hasn’t been made in Bhopal by the Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi but parleys of meetings are on. “Whole team of scholars and clerics was waiting to hear about the announcement related to Lockdown 4.0. Now the team will sit again and decide on namaz on occasion of Eid,” said Yasir Arafat, convener of Masajid Committee.

According to the deliberations in the meetings it is most likely that an announcement to offer Eid prayers at home will be made soon.

Shahar Qazi Mushtaq Ali had already appealed to all Muslims to follow all directives issued by the government related to social distancing, wearing masks and not to move out of homes. He has also appealed for a low Eid celebration.

“This is a very challenging situation and everybody should exercise restraint. Ramzan also teaches us the same. Eid should be celebrated without new clothes. Wear the best clothes but there is no need to buy new clothes. Instead use the money to help the poor and needy,” said Shahar Qazi.

Announcements are being made from some mosques also about following government’s instructions and to celebrate Eid in a very simple manner and help the poor instead.

Nevertheless, some messages are doing rounds claiming that clerics in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have announced to offer Eid namaz at home.