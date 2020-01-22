First in the country: Bio-toilets installed in all trains in WCR

BHOPAL: Western–Central Railways (WCR) has become first zone which has fitted bio-toilets in all the coaches in all the trains.

It was informed at 17th meeting of Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee on Wednesday. There were 34 members in the meeting.

Railways have provided 11 bottle crushers machines at eight stations to discourage “single use plastic”. For better facilities, 24 lifts and 12 escalators have been provided at nine Railways stations. Western –Central Railways (WCR) has provided wi-fi facilities at 265 Railway stations under digital India mission.