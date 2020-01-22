First in the country: Bio-toilets installed in all trains in WCR

BHOPAL: Western–Central Railways (WCR) has become first zone which has fitted bio-toilets in all the coaches in all the trains.
It was informed at 17th meeting of Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee on Wednesday. There were 34 members in the meeting.
Railways have provided 11 bottle crushers machines at eight stations to discourage “single use plastic”. For better facilities, 24 lifts and 12 escalators have been provided at nine Railways stations. Western –Central Railways (WCR) has provided wi-fi facilities at 265 Railway stations under digital India mission.
Booking of unreserved tickets through UTS-mobile apps, paper less charting display at 16 Railway stations, 121 ATVM machines facilities have been provided at 65 Railways stations. Water vending machines have been provided at 30 Railway stations.
Eighty two CCTV cameras have been provided at 6 Railways station of Jabalpur Railway division, 201 CCTV cameras have been installed at four Railways in Bhopal division of Railways. Nineteen new trains have been introduced in the zone.
Rail traffic disrupted: Besides, rail traffic has been disrupted due to infrastructure work. Guna-Bina Passenger has been cancelled till January 29. Similarly, Guna-Gwalior and Bhopal-Gwalior Intercity till January 29. Bina Nagda passenger has been rescheduled.
