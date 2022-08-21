e-Paper Get App

Fire Safety Act: UADD studying laws of other states to incorporate best practices

The department officials are also studying Fire Safety Act of other states so that best practices to control fire incidents can be incorporated.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Urban Administration and Development Department (UADD) is busy in preparing the draft of proposed Fire Safety Act. The department officials are also studying Fire Safety Act of other states so that best practices to control fire incidents can be incorporated.

A senior department official said one state from north, east, south and west has been selected to know their best fire fighting methods.

"We are focusing on Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi to know what are the good things in their Fire Safety Act, which can be absorbed in preparing Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act," he said.

Once the draft is ready, it will be sent to cabinet of ministers and will be forwarded to Madhya Pradesh Assembly for approval following which it will be implemented in state.

It was after a major fire incident at a private hospital in Jabalpur that UADD minister Bhupendra Singh asked department to prepare Fire Safety Act.

In last two years, state witnessed major fire incidents including fire incident at Hamidia Hospital.

article-image

