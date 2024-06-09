Fire In Old Mantralaya: Final Meeting Likely Next Week In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The final meeting of committee, which was meant to investigate into fire incident of old Mantralaya building is likely to be held on June 13. After this, the committee will submit report to the state government. The building had caught fire in March this year. A senior member of committee said short circuit caused fire, according to preliminary reports.

The committee members have recommended that the old building had weak wiring system, which caused spark and that led to fire. The committee recommended that a durable electricity wiring system should be installed, which can bear extra load of electricity supply.

Another member said old Mantralaya building was devoid of sprinklers, which in case of fire incident start to sprinkle water automatically. The old Mantralaya building does not have water hydrants. When building was on fire, fire fighters used water hydrant system of new Mantralaya building.

No Cash Payment At Petrol Pumps Now; Customers willing to give notes returned

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cashless payments have begun at petrol pumps in the city. However, it has been introduced at four to five petrol pumps. Others will follow it in next couple of years, according to petrol pumps dealers’ association. There are 151 petrol pumps in Bhopal. Earlier, there were cash payment and card payment. Now, cash payment will not be accepted at a few petrol pumps.

For instance, customers who wanted to pay cash were returned from police control petrol pump. They were told that only online payment would be accepted. State petrol pump dealers’ association president Ajay Singh said, “At present, four to five petrol pumps have started cashless payment system. They refuse to take cash for refilling petrol or diesel. In next two years, most city petrol pumps will become cashless.”