 Fire Breaks Out At MP Govt Health Centre In MP's Datia District; No Casualty
Dohre said a team of fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in the labour room of a Madhya Pradesh government-run health centre at Bhander town in Datia district on Tuesday afternoon but no patient was injured, officials said, adding some pregnant women were shifted to safety.

Block Medical Officer (BMC) Dr Indresh Dohre said smoke emanated in the labour room located on the first floor of the ground plus one-storey building between 2 PM and 3 PM.

"At that time, 3-4 pregnant women were present in the ward. They were immediately shifted to another place (outside the building)," he said.

The cause of the fire is not known immediately, he said.

