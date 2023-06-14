Fire At Satpura Bhavan A Conspiracy: Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party leaders on Tuesday launched scathing attacks on ruling BJP alleging that the fire in Satpura Bhawan was a "conspiracy to burn the documents of scams".

State Congress media incharge KK Mishra claimed the incident was sponsored. "We had predicted this (fire) a fortnight ago at a press conference that since elections are near, the commission and corruption riddled BJP government will destroy papers to hide its scams," Mishra added.

Former minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, former state unit president Arun Yadav along with several other party leaders raised apprehensions. "CM Chouhan... my direct question is ... whether the fire broke out or has it been set? Because it is generally believed that the government does such 'action' to destroy evidence before the elections. Now, the BJP should also tell who were the culprits in the old fire incident. How many people were punished?" Jitu Patwari said in a series of tweets.

A similar fire incident occurred before 2018 Assembly elections. A large number of documents of departments located in Satpura Bhawan were gutted and the government had the claimed that the fire broke out due to short circuit.

In June 2011, a fire broke out in the same building. However, the cause of fire has not been ascertained even after one decade.

