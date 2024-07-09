Fire At Adampur Trenching Ground: NGT Slaps Rs 1.8 Cr Fine On BMC, NEERI To Probe The Incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Tuesday instructed National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, to investigate what caused fire at trenching ground in Adampur in 2023. NEERI has been given three months to submit report. The report will also mention the lapses on part of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other agencies.

The BMC faces penalty of Rs 1.8 crore over fire that broke out at Adampur trenching ground in 2023. The penalty was imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT). However, BMC approached SC, which stayed the penalty with rider. BMC had appealed to waive the penalty. However, the apex court, instead of providing relief to BMC, instructed NEERI to investigate the case.

Green activist Dr SC Pandey said, ìSince 2018, garbage is being dumped on Adampur trenching ground. Fire frequently occurs there. NGT slapped Rs 1.8 crore on BMC over fire incident.

Now, SC has instructed NEERI to investigate the matter. With this instruction, we hope that there will be proper disposal of solid waste at Adampur and there will be less pollution in the city.î