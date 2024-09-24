 'Financial Aid To Kin Of Martyred Jawan To Be Given In Time', Says MP CM Mohan Yadav
'Financial Aid To Kin Of Martyred Jawan To Be Given In Time', Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

'Financial Aid To Kin Of Martyred Jawan To Be Given In Time', Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
20th meeting of State Sainik Board at Mantralaya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that financial assistance given to the dependents of martyred army jawans will be provided within the stipulated time frame. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of the martyred jawan, said Yadav, chairing the 20th meeting of State Sainik Board at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister instructed to organise the ‘Know Our Army’ programme on the Foundation Day of State, celebrated on November 1. He also asked to fix the date of the Air Show of the Indian Air Force in Bhopal. The chief minister gave approvals to proposals for the welfare of jawans and their families.

The state government has been giving Rs 10 lakh assistance to jawans on becoming Divyang in war or during the action of the army, now the sum has been increased to Rs 1 crore and will be given on the basis of percentage of the physical disability. The monthly grant given to the parents of martyrs has been doubled.

Besides, instead of Rs 10,000, now Rs 51,000 will be given for marriage of the sister or daughter of martyr or Divyang jawan. The parents whose daughter is in the army will now get annual honorarium of Rs 20,000. Earlier this sum was Rs 10,000. CM added that monthly financial assistance given to the World War II non pensioners, former jawans and widow will be increased to Rs 15,000 per month from Rs 8000. 

