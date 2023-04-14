Finance company heist: Mastermind, 2 accused identified, all accused on the run

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight days after four men tried robbing gold from Fedbank First Loan Company in Piplani, the police have identified three accused including the mastermind.

Officials stated that the mastermind has been identified as Prem Rai, a native of Patna in Bihar.They added that all the accused fled to Uttar Pradesh after which police came to know that one of them fled to Bihar. The team reached Patna to gather more information about him who was identified as Prem Rai. Rai already has numerous cases of robbery and burglary registered against him in Patna, officials told Free Press.

Crime branch officials learnt that Rai had instructed his accomplices not to use their cell phones a few days before and after committing the crime. The group had planned to make away with gold worth Rs 5 lakh from the bank, which was foiled due to alertness of bank manager.

Bhopal police team reached Rai's house in Patna but he was not there. Recently, his location was traced to Agra. All the accused involved in the crime are between 20 to 25 years of age, sources in Bhopal crime branch said.

Additional Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that apart from Rai, two more accused have been identified - Neelesh and Raja Pandit. Pandit like Rai holds a criminal record and the police are on high alert in Patna and districts of UP to arrest all the accused, he added.