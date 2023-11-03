 File Complaint Against Those Who Speaks Against Sanatan Dharma: Ravi Shankar Prasad
File Complaint Against Those Who Speaks Against Sanatan Dharma: Ravi Shankar Prasad

He was addressing the welcome programme organised by a legal cell in Bhopal on Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad exhorted the advocates to file the complaint against those who speak against the Sanathan dharma. He said if advocates don’t come to fore through the medium of complaint then who will come to raise voice for Sanathan. He was addressing the welcome programme organised by a legal cell in Bhopal on Friday.

Sharing the experience of legal fight over Ram temple and fodder scam, he asked advocates to take the development work of the Modi regime to the masses. “They should follow the model code of conduct while doing the mass contact,” he said. On this occasion, BJP District President Sumit Pachauri was also present. 

