FIGHT & TRIUMPH: MLA Sachin Birla Secures Payment For Farmers Cheated By Mandi Trader | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): In a moment of victory for local farmers, the persistent efforts of MLA Sachin Birla have culminated in the approval of full compensation for the 202 farmers defrauded of crores of rupees. The Mandi Board has sanctioned the payment of approximately Rs 4.3 crore, with disbursements set to commence next Monday. Upon hearing the announcement from MLA Birla, the Mandi premises resonated with the applause and cheers of jubilant farmers, who expressed their joy with chants of "Lord Balram ki Jai."

MLA Birla urged farmers to sell their produce exclusively in the Krishi Upaj Mandi and to promptly report any payment delays beyond the stipulated 72 hours to the Mandi secretary. He emphasised the responsibility of the Mandi secretary in ensuring timely payments and advised farmers against selling their produce on credit outside the Mandi to avoid fraud.

Highlighting the need for improved systems in the Mandis, including weighing, payment, and document verification, MLA Birla assured that any form of fraud against farmers would not be tolerated. Responding to farmers' demands, he also committed to reviving the Mandi's CCTV surveillance.

This resolution follows MLA Sachin Birla's recent meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal, where he brought the farmers' plight to the CM's attention. The Chief Minister promptly directed officials to release the owed amounts to the farmers. Approximately three months ago, trader Anil Malakar absconded after purchasing gram worth Rs 4.3 crore from 202 farmers in the Sanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi, leaving the affected farmers in distress.

In response, various farmer organisations staged continuous protests and agitations alongside the impacted farmers. The farmers expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, agriculture minister Andal Singh Kansana, MLA Sachin Birla, Khargone district collector Karmveer Sharma, SDM Pratap Singh Agasya, and police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi for their support in resolving this issue.