Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry calls upon industries to focus on drone manufacturing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FMPCCI) president Dr Radhasharan Goswami said, “Drone industry will be the next major industry of India like IT and Telecom.”

“We should move away from traditional industries to new industries and should focus on making new products keeping in mind the need of the present and possibilities of the future”, he added.

He said, “Because we have seen that many industries have closed down. The reason why something is in the sick category is because we were not able to do product diversion. There is a lot of potential in the drone industry, for this a "Drone Cluster" is needed.”

He was addressing a joint interactive session on "Prospects of Drone Component Manufacturing in Madhya Pradesh" held by the Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FMPCCI) and Govindpura Industry Association.

Dr. Goswami said that the ZDH executive assured that they will get help from Israel and Germany in manufacturing drone components. Describing the status of industrial development in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Goswami said that the state is doing good work in the field of pharma and engineering. Describing the world's attitude towards India, he said that the world has a positive attitude towards India and it welcomes the entrepreneurs of India. So we should take advantage of this opportunity and make our business global and introduce new products.

Federation Secretary Praveen Acharya gave a presentation on components related to drone manufacturing, in which he threw light on all aspects related to drone manufacturing. Acharya said that according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, India's drone sector is likely to achieve a business of Rs 15k crore by the year 2026.