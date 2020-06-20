Father’s Day 2020: Stories of brave fathers 'stayed away' from kids for corona duty

BHOPAL: The corona pandemic has compelled many a man in the city to stay away from children as they were busy fighting the disease and helping people.

Father’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday. Free Press talked to some frontline corona warriors in the city to know how they felt staying away from their children for nearly three months.

They could barely play with their children and touch them due to fear of infection. Most of them said it was painful. For them, the call of duty was more important.

Daughters understand better

Dr Parag is the father of three-year-old Pranika but he has not touched her for more than three months now. Being a chest physician, he has been deployed in the ICU where corona patients are treated. For first two months of lockdown, he was self quarantined at his home but now he lives in guest house of the hospital. He hasn’t seen his daughter for 15 days. He misses her a lot because he used to play with her and take her out for walks. Also, he used to go to malls and ice-cream parlours with her. Initially, she used to cry when he didn’t hug her but later she adjusted. ‘Ladkiyan bahut samajhdar hoti hai,” he said.