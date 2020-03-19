Fate of Kamal Nath govt to be decided today

BHOPAL: The floor test to be held on Friday following the Supreme Court’s order will ring down the curtain over the 18-day political drama in the State.

The test will decide whether Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s government will continue or the BJP will take over the reins of power again.

Nath took oath as Chief Minister on December 17 last year. There have been many hurdles before him during the past 15 months. The biggest one has, however, cropped up after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s crossover to the saffron party and resignation of 22 legislators of his faction.

The political drama unfolded after former chief minister Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of buying the Congress legislators.

After that, four legislators – three belonging to the Congress and one Independent, Rambai – were brought to Bhopal from Gurgaon.

Two legislators Bisahulal Singh (Congress) and Surendra Singh Shera (Independent) were brought from Bengaluru.

When the Congress leaders were firefighting, the legislators of the Scindia faction left for Bengaluru, putting the ruling party in trouble.

Immediately after 22 Congress legislators left for Bengaluru, the BJP demanded a floor test which the ruling party put off on some pretext or other.

Finally, the Supreme Court had to intervene to end the political crisis.

Three senior leaders of the Congress, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotirditya Scindia, played an important role in bringing the party back to power after 15 years. Scindia’s crossover to the BJP created problem for the government.

Speaker accepts resignation of 16 rebel MLAs, Cong left with only 92 MLAs

In a late Thursday night development, Speaker N K Prajapati accepted resignation of 16 Scindia loyal MLAs who have been staying in Bengaluru. With this Congress strength in the House has been reduced to 92. The House strength too has come down to 206 from 230. The BJP has 107 MLAs. A BJP MLA from Maihar, Narayan Tripathi has declared that he would vote for Congress. The Congress has the support of four independent legislators, one SP and two BSP MLAs. But they have not yet cleared their stand on the floor test.

Will Kamal Nath resign today?

CM Kamal Nath has called a press conference at CM’s House on Friday noon. The invite set rumour mills churning with sources claiming that the CM is expected to announce resignation of the government before the floor test.